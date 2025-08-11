Supreme Court orders removal of all stray dogs from Delhi

Big update for Delhi and NCR—India's Supreme Court just ordered that all stray dogs must be removed from public spaces within eight weeks, after a spike in dog bites and rabies deaths. The court made it clear: once caught, no dog goes back on the street. This overrides old Animal Birth Control rules.

Authorities must set up shelters with sterilization, vaccination facilities Authorities now have to set up shelters with sterilization and vaccination facilities, plus CCTV cameras to keep an eye on things.

The idea is to keep both people and animals safer—and make sure the captured dogs aren't just released again.

Local residents' associations call it overdue for public safety Local residents' associations are backing the decision, calling it overdue for public safety—especially for kids and older people.

"This restores trust," said Saurabh Gandhi of United Residents of Delhi.

Some even want similar action against stray cattle.