BTS Jungkook's 'Dreamers' music video surpasses 200M views on YouTube

By Aikantik Bag 02:27 pm Nov 28, 202302:27 pm

'Dreamers' surpasses a major milestone on Tuesday

BTS's Jungkook has hit another major milestone on YouTube, with his music video for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Soundtrack Dreamers (featuring Fahad Al Kubaisi) crossing 200M views on Tuesday at around 7:00am KST. This comes on the heels of his solo song Seven's success, which became BTS's quickest solo music video to reach the same milestone back in September.

Time taken to reach the milestone

It took roughly one year, five days, and 10 hours for the Dreamers music video to hit the impressive 200M views mark. This accomplishment showcases not only the immense popularity of Jungkook's solo work but also the worldwide appeal of BTS's music. Fans from all corners of the globe have showered their love on the track ever since its release.

More about the track

The song, which is part of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Soundtrack, highlights Jungkook's vocal talent and Al Kubaisi's distinctive sound, making it a memorable collaboration. Jungkook is currently preparing for his mandatory military enlistment.