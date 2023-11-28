Every British Royal Family bombshell dropped in 'Endgame' book

By Tanvi Gupta 02:22 pm Nov 28, 202302:22 pm

Explosive revelations on Royal Family made by Omid Scobie in 'Endgame'

The British Royal Family is bracing for turbulence as royal expert Omid Scobie has released his new book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival. Unveiling the House of Windsor's "fractured foundations," Scobie goes beyond Prince Harry to detail a power struggle between King Charles III and Prince William. Among other bombshells, the book also claims that Taylor Swift turned down an invitation to perform at King Charles's coronation celebration.

But first, know everything about royal expert Scobie

Commencing his career at a British celebrity magazine, Scobie transitioned to European bureau chief at American magazine US Weekly. Currently, he serves as the Royal Editor at Large at Harper's Baazar and is ABC News's Royal Contributor. He is also renowned for co-authoring Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. Scobie is often dubbed "Meghan Markle's cheerleader" due to his notably positive portrayals of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

'Endgame's blurb hints at 'power-hungry heir,' 'unpopular king'

Per reports, the blurb for Endgame characterizes the family members as an "unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image, and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family."

Why did Swift not perform at the coronation?

In his book, Scobie mentioned that Swift turned down the invitation, but did not disclose the reason. Swift's refusal to perform might be due to her busy schedule, as she was wrapping up a three-concert series in Nashville, Tennessee, around the time of the coronation. Other high-profile artists, such as Swift's reported ex-lover Harry Styles, Adele, Robbie Williams, and the Spice Girls, also reportedly turned down invitations to the event.

Explosive revelations: William is impatient to be King

Contrary to his calm public image, Prince William—as described by Scobie—has a temper that flares up unpredictably. Apparently, William gets quickly angry when things don't go his way. What's more, per the royal expert, "The Prince of Wales is eager to ascend the throne." William also reportedly urged Queen Elizabeth II to take action against Prince Andrew amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

William is convinced Harry is 'brainwashed' by 'army of therapists'

In Endgame, Scobie suggests that the ongoing rift between William and Harry is unlikely to mend. The fallout between the brothers intensified after Harry's explosive allegations against the royal family. In Endgame, Scobie claims William feels blindsided by Harry's public grievances and perceives an "oh so California" self-importance. A source told Scobie that William believes Harry is "being brainwashed" by an "army of therapists."

Scobie claimed Kate Middleton was never 'a fan of Markle'

Drawing on multiple sources, Scobie asserted that Kate Middleton harbored reservations about Markle from the beginning. Citing multiple reports, Scobie suggests that the Princess of Wales has purportedly spent more time discussing Markle than talking with her. Middleton has even jokingly reacted with discomfort when Markle's name arises. Endgame has portrayed Middleton as cautious in her actions, limited to smiling photo ops, further hinting she has copied Markle's style.