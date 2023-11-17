ENHYPEN releases 'Orange Blood' album; 'Sweet Venom' MV is here

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

ENHYPEN releases 'Orange Blood' album; 'Sweet Venom' MV is here

By Aikantik Bag 01:31 pm Nov 17, 202301:31 pm

'Orange Blood' is streaming now on all major platforms

ENHYPEN is one of the most followed K-pop groups and now they have released their comeback mini album titled Orange Blood. With this, they also unveiled the music video of the title track Sweet Venom and fans are going gaga. The album boasts five original tracks and a Sweet Venom remix by Bella Poarch. The music video features the group members dancing in a magical world, accompanied by their melodic voices and dynamic energy.

2/3

More about the album

Sweet Venom is a funk-pop track with a distinct groovy bassline, telling the story of vowing to remain by someone's side even as metaphorical poison courses through their veins. The Orange Blood album follows the narrative of a young man reigniting a bond with a treasured individual, promising unwavering love and devotion. The album contains five original songs: Mortal, Sweet Venom, Still Monster, Far, and Orange Flower (You Complete Me). The album is streaming on all major platforms.

3/3

Twitter Post