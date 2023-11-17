Best animated shows on Hulu to binge-watch
Whether you're seeking humor, drama, or fantasy, Hulu promises to deliver entertainment that transcends generation barriers with its carefully curated collection of animated shows. From laugh-out-loud comedies to heartwarming adventures, this collection spans genres and appeals to audiences of all ages. Dive into imaginative storytelling and captivating characters as we guide you through a series of animated brilliance available on Hulu.
'Praise Petey' (2023- )
Created by Anna Drezen, the animated sitcom Praise Petey follows the titular character Petra "Petey" St. Barts, a wealthy New York City girl. She was living a seemingly normal life until her mother told her about a small town she inherited from her father after his death. The show unfolds as she discovers her father's secret and finds a new purpose in life.
'Solar Opposites' (2020- )
The hilarious animated adult sci-fi sitcom Solar Opposites follows a group of four aliens who crash-land on Earth and attempt to assimilate into human society. Created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, the show seamlessly blends sci-fi with irreverent humor. Packed with witty social commentary and eccentric characters, it offers a satirical take on human behavior while exploring the absurdities of extraterrestrial adaptation.
'Bob's Burgers' (2011- )
Bob's Burgers, created by Loren Bouchard, serves up a delightful animated concoction of humor, heart, and quirkiness. Centered around the Belcher family and their burger joint, the show combines witty writing with endearing characters. Led by the ever-optimistic Bob, his eclectic family navigates the challenges of running a restaurant while delivering a hilarious slice-of-life exploration as they embark on various adventures.
'Adventure Time' (2010-2018)
Created by Pendleton Ward, Adventure Time is an animated masterpiece that unfolds in the whimsical post-apocalyptic Land of Ooo. Following the adventures of Finn, the Human, and his shape-shifting canine companion Jake, when they meet Princess Bubblegum, the Ice King, Marceline, and BMO, among others, the show is a surreal blend of humor, heart, quirky characters, and epic quests.
'Futurama' (1999- )
Matt Groening's animated sci-fi sitcom Futurama catapults viewers into the 31st century, blending sci-fi, satire, and irreverent humor. It follows Philip J Fry, a slacker who wakes up after a cryogenic mishap in a futuristic world. With a one-eyed mutant and a foul-mouthed robot, it crafts a comedic space odyssey that explores both the absurdities of the future and the human condition.