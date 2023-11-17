OTT: Ravi Teja's 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is streaming now

By Aikantik Bag 01:12 pm Nov 17, 202301:12 pm

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja delivered his first pan-India film Tiger Nageswara Rao during Dussehra. The actioner performed decently at the box office and now it has arrived in the OTT arena to replicate the success. The exhilarating venture is now available on the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video. The plot revolves around the eponymous character, a notorious thief responsible for numerous heists in the Stuartpuram district.

Cast and other details of the actioner

The ensemble cast features Anupam Kher, Murali Sharma, Anukreethy Vas, Nassar, Hareesh Peradi, Renu Desai, Jisshu Sengupta, and Sudev Nair, Aadukalam Naren, among others. While announcing the update, producer Abhishek Agarwal penned, "Navigate the thin line between darkness and redemption!"

