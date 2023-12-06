How did 'Extreme Weight Loss' star Brandi Mallory (40) die

Entertainment

How did 'Extreme Weight Loss' star Brandi Mallory (40) die

By Divya Raje Bhonsale Dec 06, 2023

Brandi Mallory was reportedly found unresponsive in a vehicle in November

Brandi Mallory, a contestant of Extreme Weight Loss Season 4, died in November. The death of the 40-year-old sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. Almost a month after her sudden passing away, the cause of her death has been revealed. Mallory passed away due to obesity complications, as mentioned in her autopsy report. Read details about her report.

What does her autopsy report say?

According to TMZ, Mallory's autopsy report stated shocking facts about her death. She had developed a condition that caused her heart to expand more than usual. She also had developed chances of diabetes, according to her blood test reports. Mallory reportedly died of natural causes. Per the report, there was no "foul play" or any signs of fresh or serious harm.

Detectable levels of marijuana, alcohol were found in her body

Mallory's autopsy report also revealed that detectable levels of marijuana and alcohol were found in her body. However, the substances did not have any role to play in the reality TV star's death. In one of her old interviews, Mallory had said that the motivation she got to join the show was after her sorority sister died of a heart attack at only 29.

Mallory was found unresponsive inside a vehicle

Mallory breathed her last on November 9. She was seen the last time on November 8. Reportedly, Mallory was found unresponsive inside a car by employees of a nearby shop. As per reports, she weighed 329 pounds before she came on board Extreme Weight Loss Season 4 as one of the contestants. During her stint in the show, her weight dropped to 178 pounds.

Chris Powell recalled her struggles

Celebrity fitness trainer Chris Powell, who trained Mallory in her weight loss journey during the reality show, spoke about Mallory to PEOPLE upon her death. In his statement, he said how she was "a bright, shining light for everybody around her." "She really owned the body positivity movement. It was great because she was very open about her struggles with her weight and everything."