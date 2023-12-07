Oscar-nominated actor Marisa Pavan (91) dies—her career, accolades, notable films

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Oscar-nominated actor Marisa Pavan (91) dies—her career, accolades, notable films

By Isha Sharma 12:31 pm Dec 07, 202312:31 pm

Veteran actor Marisa Pavan has passed away. RIP

Italian actor Marisa Pavan, who was nominated for an Academy Award (Best Supporting Actress) for her role in Daniel Mann's The Rose Tattoo (1955) passed away on Wednesday at her residence in Gassin, France. She was 91. Her death was announced on her Facebook page, though the cause of death has not been revealed yet. She is survived by her sons, Jean-Claude and Patrick.

2/6

But first, check the death announcement

The obituary says, "Sad news for you today dearest admirers of Marisa...Maria Luisa Pavan Aumont (June 19, 1932 - December 6, 2023). You have lived a life of true inspiration and been a model of love and personal success. I am blessed to have been able to be a small part of your journey and will continue to cherish the memories and your story."

3/6

Her beginnings, family background

Pavan and her fraternal twin sister, Pier Angeli (also a famous actor) were reportedly born in 1932 in Cagliari, Sardinia, Italy. They had another sister, who followed suit after her older sisters and ventured into showbiz. Pavan was 19 when she inked a deal with Paramount and then made her big-screen debut with the war drama What Price Glory, which was released in 1952.

4/6

How 'The Rose Tattoo' became a breakthrough for her

The Rose Tattoo, based on Tennessee Williams's namesake play, co-starred Anna Magnani, Burt Lancaster, and Jo Van Fleet. Pavan played Rosa Delle Rose, the daughter of the protagonist Serafina Delle Rose, played by Magnani. Though Pavan lost out on the Oscar win, she clinched a Golden Globe for this performance in the Best Supporting Actress category. Rent the film on Amazon Prime Video.

5/6

Here are her other famous projects

In addition to The Rose Tattoo, Pavan was also a part of films such as The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit (1956), The Midnight Story (1957), John Paul Jones (1959), Solomon and Sheba (1959), and A Slightly Pregnant Man (1973). She was also seen in the television series Wonder Woman (1977) and the TV movie The Trial of Lee Harvey Oswald (1977).

6/6

Her marriage and opinion on her career

She got married to French actor Jean-Pierre Aumont in 1956 and they remained together till his death in 2001. In an interview with Film Talk, she described him as "a very gentle and very sensitive man." In the same interview, she opined, "When you get a part and finally you are recognized, it is the most joyful moment you can have as an actress."