Jessi, Jay Park quash rumors of tiff; share posts

By Aikantik Bag 12:19 pm Dec 07, 202312:19 pm

Jessi to continue with Jay Park's MORE VISION

The Jessi and Jay Park's MORE VISION saga seems to have come to an end after the duo slammed the media reports alleging a feud between them. Jessi and Park took to their Instagram Stories and clarified the same. On Wednesday, reports surfaced that Jessi's agency, MORE VISION, led by Park, had informed her of plans to end their exclusive contract, with both parties allegedly in discussions.

Park's take on the matter

In response to the reports, MORE VISION briefly stated, "We're checking [the facts]." On Thursday, Park shared a photo with Jessi on his Instagram Story, writing, "Me and Jessi [are] good. No need to worry. There is no such thing as discord." This message surely reassured fans.

'Get a life for real': Jessi's reaction to rumors

Jessi also stated, "Just arrived in NY... and woke up to this Nonsense... Y'all need to get a life for real. We all good over here. Happy Holidays Guys! (sic)." The K-pop star left P NATION in July last year after a three-year stint and worked independently for a while before joining Park's label in April 2023.

