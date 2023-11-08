3 Hamas leaders worth $11 billion, enjoy luxury in Qatar

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:19 pm Nov 08, 202305:19 pm

Hamas, the terror group responsible for the killing of over 1,400 civilians in southern Israel on October 7, has three top leaders with a combined net worth of $11 billion, the New York Post reported. These leaders reportedly live in opulence in Qatar, while over two million Gaza City inhabitants dwell in abject poverty. This has prompted Republican Congressman Andy Ogles to co-sponsor legislation aiming to revoke Qatar's status as a key US ally unless it expels the Hamas leaders.

Why does this story matter?

The United Nations (UN) says 70% of Gaza's population has been displaced amid the continuous bombardment by Israel after the flare-up with Hamas. Hospitals are also overwhelmed as injuries and bodies keep rising amid relentless airstrikes on Gaza. However, Hamas leaders reportedly live a luxurious life away from the troubled strip. Among the top leaders is Ismail Haniyeh, a key Hamas leader since the 1980s. He has been residing in Qatar and is often seen flaunting his riches.

Hamas leaders' luxurious lifestyle contrasts with Gaza's poverty

Living in Doha, the capital of Qatar, Haniyeh and the two other Hamas leaders, Moussa Abu Marzuk and Khaled Mashal, enjoy the perks of diplomatic clubs, private jets, and extensive travel. Haniyeh, who has a net worth exceeding $4 billion, has reportedly been spotted with his adult sons enjoying luxurious hotels in Qatar and Turkey. The leaders would have been in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Qatar provides financial support to Hamas

According to an October report by the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD), Qatar supplies Hamas with an estimated $120 million to $480 million annually. This funding is believed to directly benefit Hamas leaders through salary and kickbacks, as well as indirectly supporting social services and government operations that help maintain political control over Gaza. Qatar has long defended its hosting of Hamas leaders as part of its efforts to transform the terrorist group into "a responsible governing power."

Bill in US Congress to strip Qatar of special status

The bill proposed by Congressman Ogles would remove Qatar's special status as a top-tier non-NATO US ally, a designation shared by Israel, Taiwan, South Korea, Australia, and Japan. Ogles stated, "As Hamas terrorists continue to wreak havoc on the lives of innocent Israeli civilians, the United States must ensure there is no ally supporting them." To note, Qatar is also one of the US's most important military bases in the Middle East.

UN provides funding to Hamas

Separately, the FDD alleged that Hamas received close to $400 million in funding from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) since 2021, as the UN does not classify Hamas as a terrorist organization. A significant portion of this funding came from the US during Joe Biden's tenure. The FDD also stated that US taxpayer money likely ended up in the hands of Hamas "since UNRWA has long insisted it has no political screen on its aid."