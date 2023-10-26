Israel preparing ground invasion of Gaza, won't give specifics: Netanyahu

1/7

World 3 min read

Israel preparing ground invasion of Gaza, won't give specifics: Netanyahu

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:31 pm Oct 26, 202301:31 pm

Israel preparing ground invasion of Gaza: Netanyahu

In a recent televised address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel is gearing up for a potential ground invasion of Gaza amid its ongoing war against the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas. Netanyahu added that the country's special war cabinet would decide when the Israeli forces would enter the Hamas-controlled Palestinian enclave. However, he did not disclose any specifics regarding the operation.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

Israel has been planning a ground invasion into the Gaza Strip since Hamas launched its unprecedented attack on the Jewish nation on October 7. However, it hasn't been launched for several reasons. The delay has been attributed to international pressure, political-military divisions, and concerns over hostages. Some fear an escalation of the crisis as Israel continues its aerial bombardment of Gaza. If Israel's siege of Gaza continues, Iran's president, Ebrahim Raisi, warned that the Israel-Hamas war could expand.

3/7

Details on Netanyahu's comments on Gaza invasion

"We have already killed thousands of terrorists, and this is only the beginning. Simultaneously, we are preparing for a ground invasion. I will not elaborate on when, how, or how many," Netanyahu said on Wednesday. "I will also not elaborate on the various calculations we are making, which the public is mostly unaware of and that is how things should be," Reuters quoted him as saying.

4/7

Check out Netanyahu's remarks here

5/7

Israel's war against Hamas is test for humanity: Netanyahu

While stating that it's his responsibility as the PM to ensure Israel's present and future, Netanyahu stated, "Now is the time to unite for one goal: To storm forward to victory." "Our (Israel's) war against Hamas is a test for all of humanity. It is a fight between the Iran-Hezbollah-Hamas axis of evil and the forces of freedom and progress. Light will defeat darkness," he added.

6/7

No confidence in Palestinian death toll: Biden

Meanwhile, United States (US) President Joe Biden claimed on Wednesday that he has "no confidence" in the number of death tolls that the Palestinians are taking. "I have no notion that the Palestinians are telling the truth...I'm sure innocents have been killed, and it's the price of waging a war," Biden said. As per Al Jazeera, over 6,500 Palestinians have died, and the death toll is expected to grow if Israel follows ahead with its ground invasion to dismantle Hamas.

7/7

US, Russian bids on Israel-Hamas war fail at UNSC

Separately, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) failed to pass resolutions addressing the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict after China and Russia vetoed a US-led draft resolution. At the same time, a Russian-led proposal didn't receive sufficient aegis. The US resolution sought to endorse "humanitarian pauses" for delivering aid to Gaza and the right of "all states" to self-defense under the confinements of international law.