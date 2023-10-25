India dismisses Pakistan's Kashmir reference at UN Security Council meeting

By Riya Baibhawi 07:27 pm Oct 25, 202307:27 pm

Pakistan claims sovereignty over Kashmir (Image credit: PakistanPR_UN/X)

India's Deputy Permanent Representative, Ambassador R Ravindra, has dismissed Pakistan's mention of Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), refusing to reply to the question of the disputed territory. Pakistan's UN envoy, Munir Akram, brought up the issue of Kashmir during a discussion on the Israel-Gaza conflict. In response, Ravindra stated, "I would treat these remarks with the contempt they deserve and not dignify them with a response in the interest of time."

Why does this story matter?

Both Delhi and Islamabad claim the entirety of Kashmir, but each administers only parts of it. Earlier in September, Pakistan reiterated its stance. In retaliation, Indian diplomat Petal Gahlot asked Islamabad to "take credible action against perpetrators of Mumbai terror attack." The territory of Kashmir has been under dispute ever since the partition between India and Pakistan in 1947. According to SP's Land Forces, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) covers 72,935 sq km of land today.

What did Pakistan say

During the discussion, Akram drew a parallel between Gaza and Kashmir. "The United Nations Security Council's failures in Gaza and Kashmir are primarily due to the veto power of permanent members," he said. He also said that bringing in more permanent members wasn't the "solution" and that Pakistan was ready to explore the regional approach to reforming the UNSC. Interestingly, a new survey by the think-tank Atlantic Council revealed that India has the strongest chance of getting a permanent seat.

US Secretary of State Blinken condemns terrorism in all forms

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized that all acts of terrorism are illegal and indefensible, no matter who carries them out or who their targets are. He cited examples such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a terrorist group based in Pakistan, and Hamas. "They are unlawful and unjustifiable whether they target people in Nairobi or Bali... Istanbul or Mumbai, in New York or Kibbutz Be'eri," Blinken said. He also underscored the council's duty to condemn member states that support terrorism.

Blinken's remarks reference 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Blinken's remarks seemed to allude to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks executed by LeT, a terrorist organization originating from Pakistan. He emphasized that terrorist acts cannot be justified, regardless of the victim's religion, ethnicity, nationality, or any other factor. Blinken called on the Security Council to denounce member states that provide weapons, funding, and training to terrorist groups like Hamas or any other organization committing heinous acts.