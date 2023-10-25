What high commissioner said about India issuing visas to Canadians

By Prateek Talukdar 05:42 pm Oct 25, 2023

India reinstating visa services for Canadians is not likely, India's High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma said

India resuming visa services for Canadians is not likely, as the current climate is not conducive to regular diplomatic and consular operations, India's High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, told the Hindustan Times. The statement came as India suspended visa services for Canadians last month. It also showed the door to 41 Canadian diplomats and their dependents in a purported tit-for-tat move last week after asking it to reduce its diplomatic presence in India amid strained bilateral relations.

Why does this story matter?

India and Canada have been embroiled in a diplomatic spat since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of being involved in the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has rejected the allegations and asked Canada to present evidence, while the latter has asked India to cooperate in the murder investigation. For some time now, there have been reports of Khalistani groups attacking and vandalizing Indian consulates and Hindu temples in Canada, as well as threatening Indian diplomats.

Can't resume until security environment improves: Verma

Verma noted that if there is improvement in the safety conditions for Indian diplomats and consular staff in Canada, the existing visa restrictions for Canadian citizens may be eased to some extent. He stressed that security risks stem from a small number of hostile individuals in Canada engaging in anti-India activities. However, the threat persists. On Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said if there was progress regarding the safety of Indian diplomats, he would resume visa services for Canadians.

Pro-Khalistan groups accuse Verma of being involved in Nijjar's killing

Notably, the proscribed Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has held Verma responsible for Nijjar's killing. The SFJ recently put up a hoard, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaishankar "enemies of Canada." Previously, hoardings by Khalistanis targeted Verma and consul generals Manish and Apoorva Srivastava, calling them "wanted" for Nijjar's assassination. The SFJ group has several initiatives planned, including the Khalistan Referendum-II on October 29.