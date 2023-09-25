Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla linked to LeT: Reports

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 25, 2023 | 02:12 pm 1 min read

Alleged Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dalla alias Arsh Dalla has links to Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), according to media reports. The reports said Dalla wanted to target Hindu leaders in Punjab. India's security agencies earlier suspected Dalla to have collaborated with Hardeep Singh Nijjar to kill Dera Sacha Sauda follower Manohar Lal, killed in his office in 2021.

Suspected members of LeT, Dalla's gang arrested in January

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) designated Dalla a terrorist in January this year under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Days later, the Delhi Police's special cell arrested two suspected terrorists Naushad and Jagjit with two military-grade hand grenades, three pistols, and cartridges. Naushad was allegedly directed by a LeT handler while Dalla was suspected to be Jagjit's handler.

