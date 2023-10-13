IND vs PAK WC showdown: Arijit, Shankar to perform tomorrow

By Isha Sharma

These Bollywood celebrities will attend the IND vs PAK match on Saturday

India and Pakistan's cricket rivalry has always been a matter of great intrigue and excitement for both nations. This exhilaration is heightened during the World Cup, the biggest cricketing tournament in the world. India is hosting the WC this year and ahead of IND vs PAK on Saturday in Ahmedabad, the BCCI has planned an extravagant musical ceremony featuring the who's who of Bollywood.

Popular Bollywood singers will perform on Saturday afternoon

The ceremony is slated to begin at 12:30pm at the world's largest cricket stadium Narendra Modi Stadium, which can seat 1,32,000 viewers. The program will feature musical performances by Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukhwinder Singh. To recall, Arijit was also one of the performers during the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League in March and was joined by Tamannaah and Rashmika Mandanna.

Big B, Rajinikanth, Sachin Tendulkar have been given 'Golden Tickets'

In addition to the performers, special "Golden Tickets" have been handed out to esteemed actors such as Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth as well as former cricketer and part of India's 2011 WC-winning team, Sachin Tendulkar. The batter is also the tournament's global ambassador. These tickets reportedly provide access to public figures to all 48 matches of the ongoing cricket tournament.

'Sam Bahadur's teaser will be reportedly screened

Bollywood will bring its own touch to the match through the screening of Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur's teaser. Following its official release on Friday, it will be telecast during the match on Saturday. The film has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It will clash with Anil Kapoor-Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal on December 1.

Cricket statistics: India is ahead of Pakistan currently

Coming to the points table, India is in the third position while Pakistan is in fourth. Since both the Men in Blue and the Men in Green have won two matches each, this game will be consequential and will bring in the first loss for either of the two arch-rivals. Currently, South Africa is the table-topper with four points and 2.360 net run rate.