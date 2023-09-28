Bengaluru's tech corridor traffic congestion costs $15 billion annually

07:55 pm Sep 28, 2023

The tech corridor employs 9.5 lakh people

Traffic congestion in Bengaluru's tech corridor, which spans 17km between KR Puram and Central Silk Board, costs a whopping $15 billion per year. The Outer Ring Road Companies Association's (ORRCA) report to the state government showed the average peak hour speed on Outer Ring Road is just 4.4km/h, with congestion queues stretching over 3km during peak hours. The corridor employs 9.5 lakh people across more than 500 companies, contributing to 36% of Bengaluru's IT revenue, totaling $32.68 billion per year.

Impact on employee productivity and well-being

According to the ORRCA report, long commutes and stress from traffic congestion negatively affect employee well-being and productivity, resulting in significant economic losses. Heavy congestion leads to extended travel times and higher stress levels for employees. Frequent accidents, breakdowns, flooding, and potholes only make traffic issues worse and disrupt smooth commuting. Every day, 6.4 lakh people use around 3.3 lakh vehicles between KR Puram and Central Silk Board.

Lack of last-mile connectivity and public transportation

The report also pointed out that inefficient last-mile choices make it difficult for workers to reach their final destinations. Inadequate public transportation adds to the problem, causing overcrowding as well as delays for employees relying on it. Limited alternative routes on the Ring Road further complicate matters, with no arterial road network or alternate routes available to bypass congestion on the primary ORR route.

ORRCA's recommendations for improvement

ORRCA has urged the state government to implement a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model on Outer Ring Road for traffic management, revenue generation, road and civic amenities maintenance, risk sharing, and public engagement. The association has proposed a framework as well as recommendations for immediate, near-term, and long-term improvements. These include implementing advanced traffic monitoring systems, intelligent traffic signals, smart technologies for ensuring pedestrian safety, and routine maintenance and repairs of civic amenities.