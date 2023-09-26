Remain vigilant: Canada to its citizens in India amid row

World

Remain vigilant: Canada to its citizens in India amid row

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 26, 2023 | 12:11 pm 2 min read

Canada on Sunday updated its travel advisory for its citizens, urging them to exercise caution in India due to the threat of terrorist attacks

Canada on Sunday updated its travel advisory for its citizens, urging them to "exercise a high degree of caution in India due to the threat of terrorist attacks throughout the country." The Canadian government said, "In the context of recent developments in Canada and in India, there are calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada on social media. Please remain vigilant and exercise caution." Meanwhile, Khalistan supporters protested Hardeep Singh Nijjar's "assassination" outside the Indian consulate in Canada.

Why does this story matter?

India issued a similar advisory for its nationals in Canada and also suspended visa services last week. Both countries are engaged in a diplomatic stand-off after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of killing Nijjar, a designated Khalistani terrorist. India's advisory followed reports about Canada asking its citizens to avoid traveling to Jammu and Kashmir, citing an "unpredictable security situation." Notably, security forces and terrorists were engaged in a week-long encounter in J&K's Anantnag at that time.

Khalistani protesters burn Indian flag in garbage can

A group of Khalistan supporters held demonstrations in Vancouver on Monday (local time), demanding an inquiry into Nijjar's killing. The Vancouver Police barricaded the road around the consulate ahead of the protest. Similarly, another protest was organized outside the Indian High Commission in Ottawa and Toronto. Some protesters burned India's national flag in a trash bin outside the Indian consulate, India TV reported. To recall, Khalistani elements have vandalized Indian consulates and Hindu temples in Canada multiple times.

India raised Khalistan issue with Canada but to no avail

India has rejected Canada's allegations, calling it "politically motivated" and has demanded evidence. PM Trudeau, on the other hand, claimed that Canada provided India with evidence "many weeks ago" indicating that it was involved in the killing of Nijjar. Reportedly, when Trudeau visited India in 2018, he was handed a list of Khalistani operatives in Canada, including Nijjar, but no action was taken. Nijjar was shot dead outside a gurudwara in Surrey in June.

Share this timeline