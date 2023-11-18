K-pop: Indian-origin Lara Raj secures spot in 'Dream Academy's finale!

K-pop: Indian-origin Lara Raj secures spot in 'Dream Academy's finale!

'Dream Academy's final debut lineup unveiled

The final episode of the HYBE Labels x Geffen Records reality show The Debut: Dream Academy unveiled the top six winning contestants who will form a brand-new global girl group named KATSEYE. The program followed the journey of the top 20 finalists as they vied for a position in this new global K-pop sensation. Hailing from different countries, the winners will make their debut in 2024. Let's meet the group members.

Why does this story matter?

Dream Academy emerged as a groundbreaking audition program. In the survival-style series, participants engaged in fierce competition with the ultimate goal of securing a coveted spot in the final lineup of a new girl group. The resultant group from this program is being touted as "the world's biggest girl group." The journey unfolded with 20 aspiring girls undergoing K-pop trainee-inspired lessons meticulously designed to hone their skills for the grand stage.

Meet members of new girl group, KATSEYE

In the finale, Team A—featuring Daniela, Emily, Maki, Megan, and Yoonchae—delivered a powerful performance on Girls Don't Like. Team B, with Ezrela, Lara, Manon, Samara, and Sophia, impressed the judges as they performed Dirty Water. Following the completion of their final acts, the talented individuals who earned their places in KATSEYE include Sophia from the Philippines, Lara from the United States (US), Yoonchae from South Korea, Megan from the US, Daniela from the US, and Manon from Switzerland.

Take a look at the official post

Who is Indian-origin Lara Raj? Star of 'Dream Academy's group

Within the illustrious lineup of six members stands Lara Raj—a girl of Indian origin whose multifaceted talents span acting, singing, and dancing. Hailing from New York, Lara has also made her mark with a notable role on NBC's The Blacklist. Lara's versatility extends to modeling, as she appeared in a 2017 Macy's commercial. Beyond the entertainment realm, she also co-hosted the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women event in New York.

More on 'The Debut: Dream Academy' and upcoming Netflix docuseries

Before appearing on The Debut: Dream Academy, participants underwent a year of training in Los Angeles using K-pop techniques. The girl group's debut song will reportedly be in English to highlight their worldwide appeal. For those uninitiated, the intensive training journey of The Debut: Dream Academy's members is set to be unveiled in an upcoming Netflix series scheduled for a premiere in 2024. It is directed by Nadia Hallgren.

