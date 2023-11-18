PM Modi responds to Mick Jagger's 'thanks India' tweet

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

PM Modi responds to Mick Jagger's 'thanks India' tweet

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 08:00 pm Nov 18, 202308:00 pm

Mick Jagger celebrated Diwali and Kali Pujo in India

Mick Jagger, a founding member and the frontman of Rolling Stones, was recently on a visit to India. Upon his return home, the popular British rock band member put up a sweet message for his Indian fans, thanking them for his delightful stay in the country. Taking notice of his tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has replied, asking him to visit India again.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Jagger arrived in India in November ahead of the festival of lights. He celebrated Diwali and Kali Pujo in Kolkata and also shared images from the celebrations on social media. One of the most reputed stars from the Western music industry, Jagger and his rock band enjoy a huge fan following here. Reportedly, Jagger revealed his brother had been "an early traveler to India."

3/6

PM Modi quotes Rolling Stones songs

Jagger's tweet about his stay in India, where he is sitting under bamboo bushes and singing Dreamy Skies, saw his Indian fans commenting on it. But one comment that took everyone's notice was of the PM. Quoting Rolling Stones's songs, the PM wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): "Delighted to know you found joy among the people and culture here."

4/6

Check out his full tweet

5/6

'Rolling Stones' logo was inspired by Goddess Kali

During his trip to India, Jagger spoke with The Times of India, where he opened up about the connection he has with India. The veteran rock band legend revealed that Rolling Stones's logo was inspired by Goddess Kali's "disembodied tongue". This wasn't Jagger's first time in India. He was here previously in 2018, too, pictures of which he shared on his social media.

6/6

More on his India trip

The musician also reportedly said that he was delighted to see Goddess Kali's idol in Kolkata, which was the inspiration behind John Pasche's design for the band's logo. Jagger claimed it was purely coincidental that he happened to be in India during the festivities of Diwali and Kali Pujo. He also attended the ICC World Cup 2023 match between England and Pakistan in Kolkata.