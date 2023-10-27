India will lead in 6G technology, says PM Modi

By Akash Pandey 01:56 pm Oct 27, 202301:56 pm

Lab testing and pilots for 6G are set to commence in 2028, with a potential commercial release around 2030

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India's intention to become a global leader in 6G technology, during the 7th annual India Mobile Congress. It is being held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from today (October 27). Modi discussed the nation's swift implementation of 5G last year and the government's commitment to advancing in 6G. "In 5G, we reached from roll out to reach out stage," Modi stated. In just one year, India remarkably established 4,00,000 5G base stations.

India's growth as a mobile manufacturer

At the three-day flagship technology event, Modi also highlighted India's transformation from a net importer of mobile phones in 2014 to the world's second-largest mobile manufacturer today. "Today we all are proud that the whole world is using 'Made in India' phones," he said. He emphasized the importance of building upon this achievement by developing a robust semiconductor manufacturing industry in India.

Semiconductor companies investing in the country

Modi mentioned that global semiconductor companies are partnering with Indian businesses to invest in semiconductor assembly and testing facilities within the country. "India's semiconductor plan is not only working on meeting the domestic demand but also to meet the global requirements," he added. The PM also acknowledged India's younger generation as the driving force behind the nation's technological advancements, with its broadband speed ranking improving from 118 to 43.

Centre focusing on democratizing technology

Modi explained that the government's primary focus is to ensure access to capital, resources, and technology, as connectivity speed and availability greatly influence India's social and economic landscape. He also stressed the importance of making technology accessible to all. "For me, this is the biggest social justice," he said, adding, "The more we use technology, the more we will go closer to becoming a developed nation."