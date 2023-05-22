Technology

Krafton's BGMI re-introduced on Google Play Store after 10-month ban

Written by Akash Pandey May 22, 2023, 10:45 am 1 min read

Initially, BGMI is back for three months (Photo credit: Krafton)

Krafton has re-launched Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) after a 10-month ban. The battle royale game is currently appearing in the search results on the Google Play Store to a small percentage of users. However, its broader rollout is expected to commence in a few days. Players willing to get the game can also download it from the official website.

Centre gives green signal to Krafton to restart operations

According to Krafton, the Centre has given them the go-ahead to restart the game's operations in the country. "We're highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). We would like to extend our gratitude to our Indian gaming community for their support and patience," said Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton Inc. India.

Why was BGMI banned?

BGMI came under fire after it was discovered that the game collects information that "can be misused like location, audio, and access to other critical information." The game was reportedly seen corresponding with Chinese servers. Additionally, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) were petitioned by an NGO named PRAHAR to outlaw BGMI.