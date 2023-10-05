AAP to protest Sanjay Singh's arrest outside BJP headquarters today

1/8

Politics 3 min read

AAP to protest Sanjay Singh's arrest outside BJP headquarters today

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:15 am Oct 05, 202311:15 am

AAP to protest outside BJP HQ today over Sanjay Singh's arrest

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be holding an agitation outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Delhi on Thursday in protest of the arrest of its Rajya Sabha leader, Sanjay Singh. Singh was arrested on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam case. While condemning Singh's arrest, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding it.

2/8

Why does this story matter?

This development comes right after the ED escorted the AAP leader from his national capital residence on Wednesday after arresting him over alleged links to the now-scrapped liquor policy case. The raids were carried out after Singh was named by businessman Dinesh Arora—another accused in the case—who later became an approver. It's worth noting that Singh's arrest is the second high-profile arrest in the case, following the arrest of ex-Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia earlier this year.

3/8

Details on AAP's protest outside BJP HQ in Delhi

Addressing Singh's apprehension, Delhi Environment Minister and AAP MLA Gopal Rai stated, "If BJP thinks that on the basis of power, agencies, they can win elections by imposing undeclared dictatorship in the country and stifling all voices - then history says that public gives a reply." "Tomorrow (Thursday) at 11:00am, a protest will be held outside the BJP Headquarters against this dictatorship," ANI quoted Rai as saying during a media address.

4/8

Check out Rai's remarks here

5/8

Kejriwal attacks Modi over Singh's arrest

Kejriwal, on the other hand, called the arrest of Singh completely illegal, adding that it shows Modi's nervousness. He also visited Singh's residence on Wednesday evening, where he told reporters that despite over 1,000 raids in connection with the alleged liquor scam, not a single penny had been found. "Elections are coming, and after the formation of the INDIA alliance, PM Modi is desperate...They will arrest many people till 2024," he said.

6/8

Video of Kejriwal media address

7/8

BJP unbothered by the uproar over Singh's arrest

Meanwhile, the BJP remained unbothered by the furor over Singh's arrest. When asked about the arrest, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stated that anyone who engages in corruption will face the consequences of the law. Following Singh's arrest, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also stated that a fifth summons was sent to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Opposition parties have often accused the BJP government of misusing central agencies like the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

8/8

More on Delhi Liquor Policy

The Kejriwal government introduced the Liquor Excise Policy in Delhi in November 2021. The government withdrew from the retail sale of alcohol under the policy, allowing private licensees to operate stores. According to the government, the measure was made to combat black marketing, increase government revenue, and improve the overall consumer experience. However, it was scrapped less than a year later due to alleged financial irregularities in its formation and implementation.