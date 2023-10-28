Mahua Moitra summoned in cash-for-query case on November 2: Report

Mahua Moitra summoned in cash-for-query case on November 2: Report

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:42 pm Oct 28, 2023

TMC MP Mahua Moitra summoned by ethics panel on November 2

The Lok Sabha ethics committee has summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on November 2 in the "cash for query" case after she sought a fresh date, sources told news outlet NDTV. The ethics committee had earlier summoned the TMC MP on October 31, but she asked the panel to reschedule the date due to pre-scheduled engagements.

Moitra is accused of taking bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for asking questions in Parliament, targeting PM Narendra Modi and the Adani Group, by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey. The allegations are based on documents from lawyer Anant Rai Dehadrai, whom Moitra called a "jilted ex." In an affidavit, Hiranandani claimed Moitra sought a quick path to gain national notoriety.