Mahua Moitra summoned in cash-for-query case on Tuesday: Report

Politics 3 min read

By Snehadri Sarkar 04:59 pm Oct 26, 202304:59 pm

Mahua Moitra reportedly summoned by Parliament panel in cash-for-query case on Tuesday

The Lok Sabha ethics committee has reportedly summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra in the "cash for query" case on October 31. According to the news outlet NDTV, sources in the know revealed that the committee agreed the allegations against Moitra were "very serious." The first meeting concerning the cash for query allegation against the TMC MP took place earlier on Thursday.

Nishikant Dubey appeared before Parliament panel

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey, who accused Moitra of taking bribes from entrepreneur Darshan Hiranandani for posing questions in Parliament, and lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai appeared before the ethics committee to record their statements in the case on Thursday. In his complaint to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Dubey mentioned documents shared by Dehadrai to back his claims against her.

Ethics committee is more worried than me: Dubey

After appearing before the ethics committee, Dubey told ANI, "They were normal questions. All I can say is that all the MPs are concerned. When they call me next, I will come." "The question is whether the propriety and dignity of Parliament will hold. It is a question of the dignity of Parliament. The ethics committee is more worried than me," he added.

Told truth before ethics committee: Dehadrai

Dehadrai also spoke to the media following his appearance. "I have told the truth before the committee, and I don't want to comment any further on it," he was quoted as saying by ANI. When asked if there were any disagreements during the questioning, Dehadrai added, "All members of the committee inquired from me cordially. I answered to all that was asked of me."

Know about Dehadrai's letter to Delhi Police

Notably, Moitra and Dubey have been involved in a fiery online spat since the emergence of the allegations. Dubey has also complained to the anti-corruption watchdog Lokpal, requesting a probe against Moitra. Last week, Dehadrai sent a letter to the Delhi Police commissioner alleging that he expects a threat to his life due to his involvement in the controversy. Dehadrai is Moitra's former partner.

Feud between Moitra and Dehadrai

While referring to Dehadrai's allegations, Moitra dismissed them as "jilted ex's lies." Allegedly, Dehadrai and Moitra are engaged in a feud over the custody of their pet dog. Over the past six months, Moitra has also filed numerous police complaints against the Supreme Court lawyer, alleging abuse, theft, and trespassing, among others.

Hiranandani's affidavit against Moitra in cash-for-query controversy

To make things worse for Moitra, Hiranandani, in a sworn declaration, alleged that the TMC MP provided her Parliament login ID and password for him to submit the questions directly, which she would then present in the House. The entrepreneur also accused Moitra of pursuing a rapid route to national prominence by targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with her attacks on the Adani Group.