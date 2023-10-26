Mahua Moitra's cash-for-query row: Dehadrai appears before Lok Sabha panel

By Prateek Talukdar 12:38 pm Oct 26, 2023

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee will convene its first meeting on Thursday

Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, whom Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra called her "jilted ex," appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee as it convened its first meeting on Thursday. He will address the bribery allegations leveled against the TMC lawmaker. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey, who accused Moitra of accepting bribes from entrepreneur Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for posing questions in Parliament, is also expected to give his statement to the panel.

Moitra wanted quick national fame: Hiranandani's affidavit

Dubey made the formal complaint to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla based on the documents furnished by Dehadrai. In a sworn statement, Hiranandani claimed that Moitra provided her Parliament login ID and password for him to directly submit the questions, which she would then present in the House. Hiranandani also accused Moitra of pursuing a rapid path to national prominence by personally targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi through her attacks on the Adani Group.

Threat to life: Dehadrai in letter to Delhi Police

Since the emergence of these allegations, Dubey and Moitra have been embroiled in a fiery online exchange. Dubey has also lodged a complaint with Lokpal, the anti-corruption watchdog, requesting an investigation into Moitra. Last week, attorney Dehadrai sent a letter to the Delhi Police commissioner stating that he expects a significant threat to his life due to his involvement in the complaint and alleged efforts to pressure him into retracting it.

Voluntarily signed affidavit: Hiranandani embarrasses Moitra

Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reacted to the allegations of Moitra giving out her login ID and password, calling it an issue "of grave importance." He guaranteed that the Vaishnaw National Informatics Centre would collaborate with the Parliamentary Ethics Committee in examining the matter. Moitra has refuted the allegations and previously said Hiranandani was pressured into submitting the affidavit against her. However, the Hiranandani Group's scion said he voluntarily signed the affidavit without any fear or favor.