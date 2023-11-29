'The Mother' to 'Whale Rider': Niki Caro's best works

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'The Mother' to 'Whale Rider': Niki Caro's best works

By Namrata Ganguly 08:00 pm Nov 29, 202308:00 pm

Best Niki Caro movies, shows

Hailing from New Zealand, Niki Caro has left an indelible mark on the world of cinema with her ability to craft compelling narratives that resonate deeply with audiences. Known for her diverse filmography and skillful storytelling, Caro explores themes of empowerment, resilience, and cultural identity. Below listed are films that celebrate her adept ability to bring powerful stories to life on the silver screen.

2/6

'Whale Rider' (2002)

Based on Witi Ihimaera's novel, Whale Rider is a moving coming-of-age tale set in a Maori community in New Zealand. The film follows Paikea, a 12-year-old girl determined to break the gender norms that prevent her from becoming the tribal leader. With Caro's sensitive direction, the film weaves a heartfelt narrative about tradition, identity, and the enduring spirit of a young girl.

3/6

'North Country' (2005)

North Country is inspired by the landmark Jenson v. Eveleth Mines sexual harassment case. Charlize Theron stars as Josey Aimes, a miner who challenges gender discrimination and harassment in a male-dominated workplace. The film explores themes of resilience, empowerment, and justice, shedding light on the struggles faced by women in pursuit of equality and dignity in the workplace.

4/6

'The Zookeeper's Wife' (2017)

The powerful wartime drama film The Zookeeper's Wife is based on the true story of Antonina and Jan Żabiński. Set in Nazi-occupied Warsaw, the couple risks their lives to save Jews by sheltering them in their zoo. Jessica Chastain delivers a compelling performance, and Caro skillfully weaves a narrative of courage, resilience, and the enduring human spirit amid adversity.

5/6

'Anne with an E' (2017- )

Anne with an E is a captivating adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery's classic novel Anne of Green Gables. Created by Moira Walley-Beckett, Caro directed one of the episodes of the Netflix series that follows the imaginative Anne Shirley as she navigates adolescence in the picturesque town of Avonlea. The show explores themes of identity, friendship, and the transformative power of imagination.

6/6

'The Mother' (2023)

Caro's latest film The Mother stars Jennifer Lopez as a former US Army operative who teams up with an FBI agent to free her 12-year-old adolescent daughter who has been abducted by criminals. The action thriller explores the unbreakable bond between a mother and her daughter. The Netflix film also stars Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael García Bernal.