07:49 pm Dec 26, 2023

Jay Bhanushali slams Akasa Air after flight delay

TV actor-host Jay Bhanushali has expressed frustration with an airline's poor handling of a flight delay. On Tuesday, he took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to share his experience with Akasa Air and stated that his flight from Goa to Mumbai was delayed by three hours without any communication from the airline. Bhanushali wrote, "Dear @AkasaAir just wanted to wish you get well soon, because mismanagement is the second name of Akasa airline (sic)."

In the X post, Bhanushali explained his flight was initially scheduled for 1:00pm on Tuesday but was delayed until 4:00pm, and he received no updates from the airline. However, the airline replied, "We sincerely regret the inconvenience this has caused to your travel plans. Your flight QP1395 Goa-Mumbai has been delayed due to the late arrival of incoming aircraft from Delhi, owing to weather conditions." "We have checked and an SMS & email has been sent," it claimed.

