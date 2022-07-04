Business

Akasa Air boasts new crew uniforms as youthful, eco-friendly

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 04, 2022

Akasa Air, India's newest airline founded by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, unveiled the first look at its airline staff uniform. The company boasted the uniform as youthful and contemporary with warm colors to reflect a pleasant and joyful personality mood of the staff. Akasa Air is believed to be the first Indian airline to design custom trousers, jackets, and footwear for its in-flight crew.

Details What does the company say about design, fabric?

As per the company, the trouser and jacket fabric has been specially made for Akasa Air. It used recycled polyester fabric made from pet bottle plastic salvaged from marine waste. The jacket, designed by Rajesh Pratap Singh, draws inspiration from the Indian bandh gala and is forward-looking in a modern version of the garment.

Quote 'Putting comfort of employees, environment first'

"Comfortable, Eco-Friendly & Fun. Presenting the all-new Akasa Air crew uniforms designed to keep our organization's core value of putting the comfort of our employees and the environment first," Akasa Air tweeted.

Footware First India airline to introduce sneakers for staff

According to The Mint, Akasa Air is the first airline in India to provide custom-made sneakers to its crew members. Vanilla Moon sneakers, composed of recycled rubber, would be light and cushioned from heel to toe. Considering the active and vibrant lifestyle of crew members and the long hours spent standing, these shoes would be consistent with Akasa Air's commitment to sustainability.

Official How does the company top official describe the uniform?

"Employee centricity and sustainability are going to be at the core of everything that we do at Akasa Air," said Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder, and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer. "We have designed a uniform in which our team feels both proud and comfortable as they direct their energy to ensure a warm, friendly, and efficient flying experience for all our passengers," he said.

Information Akasa Air to begin flight operations from July end

According to officials, Akasa Air got its first Boeing 737 Max aircraft in India on June 21. The airline is currently preparing to go commercial by the end of July, they said. The company will perform proving flights in the first week of July in order to earn the Air Operator's Certificate (AOC) necessary for commercial operations, officials added.