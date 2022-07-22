Business

Akasa Air opens bookings for flights starting August 7

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 22, 2022

As per officials, Akasa Air will adopt a phased approach to support its network expansion plans.

Akasa Air, India's latest airline founded by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, started booking tickets for its much-hyped commercial flight on August 7. The airline will operate its first service with 28 flights on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route using a Boeing 737 Max plane. On August 13, another 28 flights will start operating weekly on the Bengaluru-Kochi routes, Akasa Air said in a statement.

Context Why does this story matter?

As per reports, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns 40 percent of the company while ex-Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube is its CEO with a 15 percent stake.

Akasa Air got its first Boeing 737 Max aircraft in India on June 21.

Now, the airline will perform proving flights in order to earn the Air Operator's Certificate (AOC) necessary for commercial operations.

Statement What did Akasa Air officials say about the operation?

"We kick-start operations with flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with the brand-new Boeing 737 Max aircraft," Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer Akasa Air, Praveen Iyer told PTI. "We will adopt a phased approach to support our network expansion plans, progressively connecting more cities, as we add two aircraft to our fleet each month, in our first year," Iyer added.

Details Airline gets DGCA's nod on July 7

As per reports, the Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted Akasa Air its air operator certificate (AOC) on July 7. Last year, the airline inked a deal with Boeing to purchase 72 Max aircraft after getting a green signal from the DGCA in August. Now, the airline is currently preparing to go commercial with its launch flight.

New uniform Akasa Air boasts new crew uniforms as youthful, eco-friendly

On July 4, Akasa Air also unveiled the first look at its airline staff uniform. The company boasted the uniform as youthful and contemporary with warm colors to reflect a pleasant and joyful personality mood of the staff. Akasa Air is believed to be the first Indian airline to design custom trousers, jackets, and footwear for its in-flight crew.

Details What did the company say about design, fabric?

As per the company, the trouser and jacket fabric has been specially made for Akasa Air. It used recycled polyester fabric made from pet bottle plastic salvaged from marine waste. The jacket, designed by Rajesh Pratap Singh, draws inspiration from the Indian bandh gala and is forward-looking in a modern version of the garment.

Footware First India airline to introduce sneakers for staff

According to The Mint, Akasa Air is the first airline in India to provide custom-made sneakers to its crew members. Vanilla Moon sneakers, composed of recycled rubber, would be light and cushioned from heel to toe. Considering the active and vibrant lifestyle of crew members and the long hours spent standing, these shoes would be consistent with Akasa Air's commitment to sustainability.