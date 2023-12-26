Samarth breaks up with Isha on 'BB17': Here's why

'Bigg Boss 17' is streaming now on JioCinema

Bigg Boss is one of the most watched reality shows in India, and the drama of the 17th season has been on a different high. In a shocking turn of events, per a new promo for Bigg Boss 17, Isha Malviya's boyfriend, Samarth Jurel, called it quits on their relationship. The cause of the breakup seems to be Malviya's rekindled friendship with her former flame, Abhishek Kumar, in the Bigg Boss house.

Jurel's issue with Malviya's closeness to Kumar

The promo clip showed Jurel confronting Malviya about her rapport with Kumar, expressing his discomfort, and ultimately deciding to end their relationship, leaving Malviya in tears. Malviya and Kumar were together during their time on the show Udariyaan but broke up after he reportedly mistreated her. This drama unfolds after Malviya played a part in the split between fellow contestants Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. The latter was recently eliminated.

