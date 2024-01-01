Best comedy shows on Hulu for you to binge-watch

Comedy shows to binge-watch on Hulu

Embark on a laughter-filled journey with Hulu's outstanding collection of comedy shows. From witty sitcoms to edgy comedies, the platform offers a treasure trove of humor catering to diverse tastes. Whether you're in the mood for clever writing, hilarious performances, or satirical commentary, our curated list of the best comedy shows on Hulu guarantees a side-splitting escape into the world of humor and entertainment.

'Full House' (1987-1995)

Full House is a classic American sitcom that revolves around a widowed father, Danny Tanner, seeking help from his brother-in-law Jesse and best friend Joey to raise his three daughters. The show, created by Jeff Franklin, humorously navigates the challenges of family life as the unconventional trio becomes an endearing support system in this heartwarming series filled with laughter, life lessons, and memorable moments.

'Last Man Standing' (2011-2021)

Last Man Standing is a sitcom that follows Mike Baxter, played by Tim Allen, a marketing executive and father of three daughters, as he grapples with the dynamics of being the only man in a predominantly female world. The show, created by Jack Burditt, explores modern family life, workplace humor, and the clash of traditional and contemporary values with wit and charm.

'Mom' (2013-2021)

Created by Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, and Gemma Baker, the sitcom Mom is a heartfelt sitcom centered on Christy, played by Anna Faris, and her mother Bonnie, played by Allison Janney, as they navigate the challenges of sobriety, relationships, and parenthood. The show blends humor and poignant moments, addressing serious issues with levity while exploring the complexities of family dynamics and personal growth.

'Schitt's Creek' (2015-2020)

Schitt's Creek is a comedic gem following the formerly wealthy Rose family as they cope with sudden bankruptcy, finding themselves in the quirky town of Schitt's Creek. Co-created by Eugene Levy and his son Daniel Levy, the show blends comedy and heart in its exploration of personal growth, acceptance, and the transformative power of community, making it a beloved and critically acclaimed sitcom.

'Woke' (2020-2022)

The edgy comedy series Woke follows Keef Knight, a cartoonist on the brink of success whose life takes a surreal turn after a traumatic encounter with the police. Starring Lamorne Morris, the show explores race, identity, and social consciousness with humor and depth. The series, created by Keith Knight and Marshall Todd, cleverly balances satire with poignant commentary on contemporary issues.