By Namrata Ganguly Jan 01, 2024

Hollywood actor Glen Powell's best movies

Glen Powell has emerged as a versatile and charismatic actor in Hollywood, leaving an indelible mark on a variety of roles. From comedic charm to dramatic depth, Powell's performances resonate with audiences. The list below delves into some of his best roles, showcasing the actor's ability to bring authenticity, humor, and emotional resonance to the characters he embodies.

'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022)

Cast as Hangman, Powell brings charisma and intensity to the screen, sharing scenes with Tom Cruise and the ensemble cast in Joseph Kosinski's action drama film Top Gun: Maverick. It's a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun. Known for his dynamic acting, Powell's role added energy and depth to the high-flying world of fighter pilots, enhancing the film's action-packed narrative.

'Devotion' (2022)

Based on Adam Makos's book Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice, the biographical war drama Devotion narrates the story of the first Black aviator to complete basic training in the US Navy, Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors), and his friendship with Lieutenant Tom Hudner (Powell). Powell delivered a brilliant performance with nuances that stay in your heart for a long time.

'Set It Up' (2018)

In the Netflix romantic comedy Set It Up, Powell shines as Charlie Young, an ambitious and witty executive assistant. Powell's charismatic portrayal of the character adds charm and humor to the film, elevating the dynamic between two overworked assistants attempting to set up their demanding bosses. His performance contributes to the movie's delightful and entertaining exploration of love and workplace antics.

'The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society' (2018)

Directed by Mike Newell, the historical romantic drama The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, based on Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows's novel, stars Lily James and Michiel Huisman in leading roles. Powell portrays the role of Mark Reynolds, Juliet's (James) fiancé based in New York. He plays the character in a more noticeable and endearing light than the novel does.

'Hidden Figures' (2016)

Inspired by Margot Lee Shetterly's namesake non-fiction book, the biographical drama film Hidden Figures stars Taraji P Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monáe as brilliant African-American mathematicians working at NASA during the Space Race. Powell shines bright in a prominent supporting role as he plays the real-life astronaut John Glenn who was the first American to orbit Earth.