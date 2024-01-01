Happy birthday, Vidya Balan: Actor's performances you shouldn't miss

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:15 am Jan 01, 2024

Vidya Balan was last seen in 'Neeyat' (2023) as Mira Rao

Vidya Balan is one of the most versatile actors in Hindi cinema. Her stunning Indian beauty and phenomenal performances have what made her a fan favorite over the years. With every project she takes up, she ensures to deliver a flawless person. As she turns 45 years old on Monday, let's celebrate her birthday by revisiting some of her best roles.

Lalita Roy in 'Parineeta' (2005)

Balan made her Bollywood debut with Pradeep Sarkar's 2005 film Parineeta. Paired opposite Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt, Balan played Lalitha Roy's role, which received acclaim. Parineeta is an adaptation of Bengali author Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1914 novel of the same name. Its screenplay was written by the film's producer, Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Veteran actor Rekha played a special cameo in the movie.

Avni/Manjulika in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' (2007)

Priyadarshan's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa featured Balan in dual roles as Avni Chaturvedi and Manjulika. Co-starring Akshay Kumar and Shiney Ahuja, the film—which is a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu—was a box-office success. Balan performance in dual roles brought her many nominations in the best actor category of several awards, including Filmfare Awards. Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav, among others, played supporting roles.

Reshmika/Silk in 'The Dirty Picture' (2011)

In Milan Luthria's The Dirty Picture, Balan is seen as Reshmika/Silk, a rebellious young woman who runs away from home at an early age to achieve her dream of becoming an actor. Also starring Emraan Hashmi and Naseeruddin Shah, it is said to be loosely inspired by the life of late South Indian actor Silk Smitha. The Dirty Picture was produced by Ektaa Kapoor.

Vidya Bagchi in 'Kahaani' (2012)

One of the most memorable films of Balan's career is undoubtedly Sujoy Ghosh's thriller Kahaani. Released in 2012, it also starred Saswata Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Indraneil Sengupta, and Abir Chatterjee, among others. The film revolves around a pregnant woman who is in search of her missing husband and finds assistance from two police officers. Kahaani is set around Durga Pujo in Kolkata.