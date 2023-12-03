Brendan Fraser's birthday: Actor's roles beyond Oscar-winning 'The Whale' performance

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Brendan Fraser's birthday: Actor's roles beyond Oscar-winning 'The Whale' performance

By Tanvi Gupta 04:15 am Dec 03, 202304:15 am

'The Whale' actor Brendan Fraser celebrates his 55th birthday on Sunday

Hollywood actor Brendan Fraser received astounding recognition at the 95th Academy Awards: Best Actor for The Whale (2022). Earlier, somehow not seen as an awards season contender, Fraser's performance marked a turning point in his career. He has, however, long been an admirable actor, showcasing versatility through films like Encino Man and The Mummy. On his 55th birthday, we celebrate his vast repertoire.

2/6

'Gods and Monsters' (1998)

Fraser teamed up with Ian McKellen in a period drama—Gods and Monsters—unraveling the final chapters of director James Whale's life, renowned for bringing Frankenstein to the big screen. As Whale grapples with depression, his unlikely friendship with gardener Clayton Boone, played by Fraser, unfolds. Fraser's versatile supporting role complemented McKellen's stellar performance, earning him worldwide recognition. Renowned filmmaker Bill Condon directed the project.

3/6

'The Mummy' (1999)

Fraser assumed the lead in arguably his most renowned film, The Mummy. As the adventurous Rick O'Connell, Fraser joined Rachel Weisz and John Hannah on a treasure hunt—accidentally unleashing a wrathful mummified priest. This blockbuster was a wild ride of horror and action, showcasing Fraser's transition into action. Fraser reprised his role in The Mummy Returns and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.

4/6

'Blast from the Past' (1999)

Blast from the Past is a prime example of Fraser's versatility in multiple genres. This 1990s romantic comedy follows the story of Adam, a 35-year-old man who emerges from a lifetime spent underground due to the Cuban Missile Crisis. Despite being a box office flop, the film's enduring humor and the charming chemistry between the leads make this one of Fraser's most delightful performances.

5/6

'The Quiet American' (2002)

The Quiet American probably stands out as Fraser's pre-The Whale masterpiece. Set during the Vietnam War in Saigon, it unfolds a captivating love triangle involving expats Thomas Fowler (Michael Caine) and Aiden Pyle (Fraser) and a Vietnamese woman (Đỗ Thị Hải Yến). Despite the age difference, Fraser and Caine's on-screen chemistry is unexpectedly delightful, showcasing his impressive acting prowess alongside a two-time Oscar winner.

6/6

'Crash' (2004)

Before Fraser's splashing global comeback in 2022, his highest-rated IMDb film was the controversial but unforgettable Crash. Its Academy Award win for Best Picture over Brokeback Mountain stirred debate, but Crash is a fan favorite. Set in 2000s Los Angeles, the film weaves together the lives of various characters, from attorneys and detectives to a wealthy couple, exploring a narrative rich in social issues.