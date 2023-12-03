5 films to watch to celebrate Jimmy Sheirgill's birthday

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 03:15 am Dec 03, 202303:15 am

Jimmy Sheirgill turned 53 years old on Sunday

Whether it is the Hindi film industry or Punjabi cinema, Jimmy Sheirgill has carved a niche for himself over the years. Sheirgill is renowned for his varied acting chops. From playing a romantic hero to a police officer and a patient suffering from a terminal disease, he has played a number of roles. On his 53rd birthday, we look back at his best films.

Sheirgill made his acting debut with Maachis, a period political thriller helmed by Gulzar, which made him noticeable in the industry. Also featuring a stellar ensemble comprising Tabu, Chandrachur Singh, Om Puri, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and others, Maachis revolves around the rise of Sikh insurgency in the 1980s. It won the National Film Award for Best Actress (Tabu) and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Mohabbatein was a breakthrough film in Sheirgill's career. He was cast alongside Uday Chopra and Jugal Hansraj in this project led by Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Sheirgill's chemistry with Preeti Jhangiani was much loved, as was his performance in the film as Karan Choudhary, one of the students at Gurukul (college). Mohabbatein was the highest Hindi grosser of 2000.

Neeraj Pandey's action thriller A Wednesday featured Sheirgill as ATS Inspector Arif Khan. The film co-starred Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher. It is based on a confrontation call between a senior police official (Kher) and an anonymous caller (Shah) who threatens to carry out bomb blasts in Mumbai while demanding the release of a few terrorists who are accused of carrying out bloody attacks.

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster is a critically acclaimed movie starring Randeep Hooda, Mahie Gill, and Sheirgill in the lead roles. The engaging script, plot twists, dialogue, and, of course, the performances made it click with the audience. The romantic thriller was released in 2011 and spawned two more parts: Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, Tanu Weds Manu features R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles, while Sheirgill and Deepak Dobriyal joined them as the second leads. Sheirgill essays the role of Raja Awasthi, the boyfriend of Tanu (Ranaut), who desperately wishes to marry her but fails to do so. He reprised the role in its sequel—Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015).