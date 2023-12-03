'Mean Girls' to 'The Dropout': Amanda Seyfried's best projects

Happy birthday, Amanda Seyfried!

A performer who can act through her eyes and modulate her voice to become a completely different person onscreen, Amanda Seyfried is an artist to watch out for. She forayed into acting at the tender age of 15 and, since then, has come a long way with several notable Hollywood movies and TV shows. On her 38th birthday, let's look at her best roles.

'Mean Girls' (2004)

Seyfried splashed confidently into Hollywood with the iconic 2004 film Mean Girls, which continues to serve as the prototype for several projects that come out of America each year. She plays Karen Smith, one of the main characters and a friend of the queen bee, Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams. Mean Girls is streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The 'Mamma Mia!' movies

Seyfried was part of the musical romance comedy Mamma Mia! in 2008, and its sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in 2018, where she reprises her role as Sophie Sheridan. While the first part was directed by Phyllida Lloyd, the second one was helmed by Ol Parker. You can watch both the movies on JioCinema and Amazon Prime Video.

'You Should Have Left' (2020)

Seyfried's range and willingness to perform in a variety of genres becomes evident in You Should Have Left, in which she stars alongside Kevin Bacon, Avery Essex, and Colin Blumenau. Based on Daniel Kehlmann's namesake novel, the psychological horror film follows the troubled relationship between a married couple, played by Bacon and Seyfried. In India, it can be rented on Amazon Prime Video.

'The Dropout' (2022)

Seyfried completely hits it out of the park with the miniseries The Dropout, based on an infamous medical scandal orchestrated for years by Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. Trying to emulate a real person always comes with challenges, and with this knockout performance, Seyfried proves her acting chops and ability to shoulder solo projects. The highly engaging The Dropout co-stars Naveen Andrews (Lost).