TV shows you can binge-watch after your breakup

Navigating the emotional aftermath of a breakup can be challenging, and sometimes a good TV show can provide solace, distraction, or even inspiration. Whether you're seeking laughter, relatable characters, or gripping narratives that transport you to another world, this list explores the best shows to watch after a breakup. These series offer a therapeutic escape during times of emotional healing.

'Love Life' (2020-2021)

Love Life is the perfect post-breakup watch, offering a charming exploration of relationships and self-discovery. Follow the romantic escapades of Darby, portrayed by Anna Kendrick, in the first season and Marcus, portrayed by William Jackson Harper, in the second season as they navigate the highs and lows of love. It provides insights into the complexities of modern dating and the pursuit of happiness.

'Dollface' (2019-2022)

A delightful blend of humor and heart, Dollface follows Jules Wiley, played by Kat Dennings, as she navigates life after a breakup. In this witty comedy series, Jules rekindles relationships with her female friends, navigating the surreal landscape of modern womanhood. Filled with quirky characters and surreal adventures, it explores the ups and downs of friendship, self-discovery, and the journey to reclaim one's identity.

'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' (2015-2019)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is the perfect post-breakup comedy-musical series that hilariously explores the complexities of love and self-discovery. Follow Rebecca Bunch, brilliantly played by Rachel Bloom, as she navigates the quirks of romance and her insecurities. Filled with catchy tunes and clever humor, the show offers a lighthearted yet insightful take on relationships, making it an ideal watch for those seeking laughter and relatability.

'Please Like Me' (2013-2016)

The heartfelt and comedic show Please Like Me explores love, friendship, and self-discovery in the aftermath of a breakup. Through the life of Josh, played by the show's creator Josh Thomas, it captures the awkwardness and charm of early adulthood. With its genuine portrayal of relationships and mental health, it provides a comforting and relatable escape for those navigating the complexities of post-breakup life.

'Friday Night Lights' (2006-2011)

Set in the football-centric town of Dillon, Texas, Friday Night Lights into the lives of its residents, blending sports drama with poignant human stories. With themes of resilience, community, personal growth, and immense relatibility the show becomes a cathartic journey as it works as a balm on heartbreaks. It shows how even in tough times, there's strength in unity and the pursuit of dreams.