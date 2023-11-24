Best Hollywood romantic fantasy movies you must watch

By Namrata Ganguly 10:00 pm Nov 24, 202310:00 pm

In romantic fantasy movies, emotions intertwine with the extraordinary. It emerges as a genre that transports you to a world where love transcends the boundaries of reality. With our list of some of the best Hollywood romantic fantasy movies including timeless tales of star-crossed lovers and epic quests that unfold in enchanted landscapes, immerse yourself in magical realms with mythical creatures and epic adventures.

'Tuck Everlasting' (2002)

Directed by Jay Russell, Tuck Everlasting is based on Natalie Babbitt's 1975 namesake book. It is a timeless tale of Winnie Foster, a young girl who discovers a secret spring granting eternal life. As she befriends the immortal Tuck family, led by Jesse Tuck, the film beautifully explores the consequences of everlasting life, blending romance and introspection in a poignant narrative.

'Twilight' (2008)

Based on Stephenie Meyer's novel, Twilight unfolds a supernatural romance between a mortal human Bella Swan and the enigmatic vampire, Edward Cullen. Set in the misty town of Forks, it delves into their forbidden love, testing the boundaries between mortality and immortality. As their relationship goes on, they must confront a series of challenges that threaten to unravel the delicate balance between their worlds.

'About Time' (2013)

Directed by Richard Curtis, About Time unfolds the extraordinary story of Tim Lake, a young man who discovers he can time travel within his own life. Using this newfound ability to enhance his relationships, Tim navigates love's challenges with humor and heart. This heartwarming romantic comedy explores the timeless themes of love, family, and the appreciation of life's fleeting moments.

'Beauty and the Beast' (2017)

The timeless Disney classic film Beauty and the Beast is a tale of love's transformative power. Belle, a spirited young woman, becomes entwined with the cursed Beast in his enchanted castle. As she discovers the Beast's humanity beneath his exterior, a magical and heartfelt journey unfolds. The film celebrates the enduring beauty found within and the power of true love.

'The Shape of Water' (2017)

In Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water, Elisa, a mute, isolated woman working in a high-security government laboratory, discovers an extraordinary aquatic creature. As a unique bond forms between them, Elisa hatches a plan to rescue the creature from captivity. It explores the transformative power of love, transcending societal norms and embracing the beauty found in the most unexpected connections.