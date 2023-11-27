Karan Johar bankrolling 'Brahmastra 2'? Mukerji-Johar's meeting sparks speculations

By Aikantik Bag 06:08 pm Nov 27, 202306:08 pm

Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji recently met at the Dharma Productions office

The alleged feud between Karan Johar and his mentee Ayan Mukerji has been in the buzz for some time. However, it seems like the duo have buried the hatchet. As per Hindustan Times, the duo recently met at Johar's office but the details of their meeting have not been revealed. The buzz about their strained relationship started when Mukerji reportedly took the superhero franchise, Brahmastra, to another studio, leaving Johar stunned.

Mukerji is working on 'War 2'

A source close to the development stated, "Johar has been Ayan's mentor, so this bitterness was not going to be there for long. They are on talking terms and looking for a way to collaborate again." Although Johar and Mukerji's meeting suggests that they've patched things up, it's still uncertain if they discussed working together on Brahmastra 2. Currently, Mukerji is busy with Hrithik Roshan's War 2.

Johar's equation with 'Brahmastra' star Ranbir Kapoor

Despite rumors surrounding Ranbir Kapoor's involvement in the conflict between Johar and Mukerji, a source mentioned that Johar has always maintained a good rapport with Kapoor. The source added, "Ranbir and KJo's professional collaboration in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil remains close to KJo's heart. In fact, he messaged Ranbir after watching the trailer of his latest action film. He even took to Instagram to share praise for him, calling him a genius."