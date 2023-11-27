Gippy Grewal denies friendship with Salman amid Lawrence Bishnoi's attack

By Tanvi Gupta 05:55 pm Nov 27, 202305:55 pm

Gippy Grewal opens up on relationship with Salman Khan amid gangster attack

On Saturday, gunshots were fired outside Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal's West Vancouver, Canada home. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the attack in a Facebook post on Sunday, citing it as a message for Bollywood star Salman Khan. Grewal, who is still in shock due to this incident, clarified in a recent interview with CNN News18 that he has "no friendship with Khan."

'I have no enmity with anyone'

During the interview, Grewal clarified he has no close relationship with Khan, mentioning two brief encounters. The singer stated, "The producer who backed the film (Maujaan Hi Maujaan) invited Khan to the trailer launch. I met him there. Before that, I met him on the sets of Bigg Boss. I have no friendship with Khan and the anger of it is being taken out on me."

Meanwhile, Bishnoi's Facebook post targeted Khan

In his Facebook post, Bishnoi not only claimed responsibility for the attack but also warned both Grewal and Khan. "You consider Khan a brother, but now it's time for your 'brother' to come and save you." Further, the post read, "Don't be in the illusion that Dawood will save you [Khan]; no one can save you." Bishnoi added this attack was "just a trailer" and that the full film would be released soon.

Khan has not commented on the incident yet

For those unaware, the alleged shooting took place in Vancouver's White Rock neighborhood. Canadian news reports stated that local law enforcement was investigating the matter. The motive behind the attack appears to be a warning to the singer to stop praising and looking up to Khan. As of now, the Bigg Boss host, Khan, has not commented on the incident.

Why Bishnoi is after Khan? Know everything about the case

The incarcerated gangster, associated with the Bishnoi community that reveres the blackbuck, has consistently expressed resentment toward Khan for his role in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Known for stating that he "can't forgive" Khan, the gangster has repeatedly asserted his desire to "teach him a lesson." This incident isn't the first threat Khan has received; earlier this year, a purported threat mail from Bishnoi reached the actor.