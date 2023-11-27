'Bridgerton' actor Charithra Chandran to headline 'Arzu' series adaptation

'Bridgerton' actor Charithra Chandran to headline 'Arzu' series adaptation

By Aikantik Bag 05:16 pm Nov 27, 2023

'Arzu' will be Charithra Chandran's next project

Charithra Chandran, the star from the hit show Bridgerton, is all set to lead the cast of Arzu, a drama series inspired by the novel of the same name by Mumbai-based author Riva Razdan. The project will be bankrolled by Blink49 Studios and Lilly Singh's Unicorn Island Productions. Geetika Lizardi, who has writing credits on Bridgerton, Mira, Royal Detective, and Outsourced, will write and serve as showrunner.

Plotline and Chandran's reaction to the collaboration

Arzu tells the story of a young heiress who flees scandal in Mumbai and ends up in New York City, training to join Manhattan high society. Singh and Polly Auritt for Unicorn Island Productions, Carolyn Newman and Virginia Rankin for Blink49 Studios serve as the executive producers. While speaking to Variety, Chandran said, "I'm delighted to be part of a show that is full of glamor, romance, and drama that also fearlessly touches on societal issues."

Collaborators shared their excitement for 'Arzu'

Newman, executive VP of global scripted television at Blink49 Studios, applauded the collaboration with Unicorn Island Productions. Singh called Arzu an inspiring story about a woman defying societal norms to pursue her own passions. Lizardi expressed her excitement to work with Chandran and Singh to bring Razdan's novel to life, emphasizing its universal appeal and personal connection to South Asian women's experiences.