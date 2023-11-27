Meet Piya Chakraborty, Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee's to-be wife

Meet Piya Chakraborty, Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee's to-be wife

By Namrata Ganguly 04:27 pm Nov 27, 202304:27 pm

Piya Chakraborty set to marry Parambrata Chatterjee

It's ringing wedding bells for Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee. The actor is reportedly set to marry his girlfriend-social worker Piya Chakraborty in a close-knit ceremony with friends and family in Kolkata on Monday. However, the couple has not released any official statement regarding their marriage yet. Check out below to know who is Chakraborty, her education, career, and past relationships.

Who is Piya Chakraborty?

Chakraborty is a well-known social worker, mental health activist, and singer. She was in a long-term relationship with singer and musician Anupam Roy before tying the knot in 2015. The couple got divorced in 2021. They announced the same on social media and wrote, "We, Anupam and Piya, have mutually decided to conclude our marital relationship and pursue our own independent trajectories as friends."

How did Chakraborty and Chatterjee's relationship begin?

Chatterjee and Chakraborty met each other during the COVID-19 pandemic. The two became friends while distributing COVID-19 relief, reportedly. Though they never officially or publicly accepted their relationship, they have never shied away from accepting that they were good friends. Chatterjee has also posted pictures of her on social media. They were recently spotted in a restaurant in Kolkata along with Chakaborty's mother.

Chatterjee's relationship history

Chatterjee's relationship with actor Swastika Mukherjee was once the most talked about in the industry. However, they had parted ways for unknown reasons. He was also rumored to be dating actor Raima Sen. Before Chakraborty, Chatterjee was in a long-term relationship with Ike Schouten, a doctor from the Netherlands. However, they had reportedly parted ways during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Looking at Chatterjee's recent projects

He was recently seen in the Bengali political thriller Shibpur starring Mukherjee in the lead and co-produced the Bengali rom-com film Biye Bibhrat. Well known for starring in Raveena Tandon's web series Aranyak, Chatterjee last appeared in the Hindi mystery crime thriller web series PI Meena, and portrayed the iconic titular character in Arindam Sil's ZEE5 web series Shabash Feluda.

