Before over 3-hour-long 'Animal' releases, explore Bollywood's lengthiest films

Exploring Bollywood's lengthiest films

Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor are soon going to grace the screens with the gritty crime drama Animal—directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Clocking in at three hours and 21 minutes, concerns about the film's length have been voiced by some fans. Kapoor and Mandanna, however, defended the runtime, emphasizing that the narrative justifies it. As Animal prepares to hit theaters on Friday, let's take a look at some of the longest Bollywood films.

'Sangam' (1964)

Featuring the iconic Raj Kapoor, Rajendra Kumar, and Vyjanthimala in the lead, Sangam boasts a lengthy runtime of approximately four hours (three hours and 58 minutes). Despite its duration, the movie, which revolves around three childhood friends facing life's challenges, emerged as one of the biggest hits of its era. Notably, it was one of the earliest Hindi films to adopt such an extended runtime.

'Mera Naam Joker' (1970)

Mera Naam Joker is one of the finest films in Indian cinema. Directed and led by Raj, the film spans three hours and 44 minutes. This emotionally charged drama featured a stellar cast including Manoj Kumar, Simi Garewal, Rishi Kapoor, Dharmendra, Dara Singh, and Kumar. The narrative revolves around Raju, a circus joker.

'Lagaan: Once Upon A Time In India' (2001)

Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan, led by Aamir Khan, is a masterpiece, lasting three hours and 44 minutes. Despite its long runtime, the period film's narrative tells the compelling story of a village that challenges the oppressive British regime by engaging in a high-stakes cricket match to evade unjust taxes. The film's gripping plot and themes of perseverance and heroism continue to captivate Indian audiences.

'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' (2006)

Karan Johar's Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna stands as a cinematic masterpiece. The star-studded cast, featuring SRK, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Preity Zinta, contributed to its timeless appeal. Spanning three hours and 13 minutes, it holds a place among the longest Bollywood films. The film which explored the complex love stories of Dev and Maya, is a timeless creation that remains ahead of its time.

'Saalam-E-Ishq' (2007)

Saalam-E-Ishq (2007), starring Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, holds the distinction of being their longest Hindi movie, with a runtime of three hours and 36 minutes. An unofficial remake of Richard Curtis's Love Actually, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Anil, Juhi Chawla, John Abraham, Vidya Balan, Akshaye Khanna, Ayesha Takia, and others. It weaves together the intricate tales of six couples navigating the complexities of their relationships.