BTS's V, Lee Min-ho, Lee Jung-jae pose with Riccardo Tisci

By Aikantik Bag 03:48 pm Nov 27, 202303:48 pm

Riccardo Tisci shared glimpses from his South Korea tour

South Korean stars BTS's V, Lee Min-ho, and Lee Jung-jae recently had a photo session with famed fashion designer Riccardo Tisci. Their pictures were shared on social media by the celebrities. Tisci, who once held the title of Chief Creative Officer at Burberry, also posted snapshots from his tour of iconic South Korean landmarks. This has sparked rumors among fans that some collaboration might be on the cards.

BTS: V, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook to enlist in military

In recent news, BigHit Music confirmed that V is gearing up for military enlistment alongside fellow members RM, Jimin, and Jungkook. Hence, fans are loving his appearances on social media. On the other hand, actor Min-ho is preparing for his upcoming drama Ask the Stars (literal translation) and is in talks for the film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint (working title) with Ahn Hyo-seop, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, and Nana, among others.

