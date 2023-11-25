Check X users' best, worst, disappointing, surprising films of 2023

By Isha Sharma 09:12 pm Nov 25, 202309:12 pm

Which is your most favorite film of 2023?

We are nearing the end of 2023, with only a month distancing us from the new year. This has been a glorious year for Hollywood, with films such as Oppenheimer, Barbie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and John Wick: Chapter 4 ruling the box office and viewers' hearts. Now, X users are discussing their favorite, least favorite, most surprising, and most disappointing films of 2023.

Most favorite: 'KOTFM' and 'Oppenheimer'

The favorite film category, per the X users, has been dominated by films like Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Also on this list are Celine Song's Past Lives, Sofia Coppola's Priscilla, Yorgos Lanthimos's Poor Things, Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, and Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K Thompson, and Kemp Powers's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, among others.

Least favorite: 'Ghosted' and 'Renfield'

Coming to the movies not liked as liked by X's community, some names that emerged are Chris McKay's Renfield, Dexter Fletcher's Ghosted, and Ursula Macfarlane's Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me. Rhys Frake-Waterfield's Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, Roxanne Benjamin's There's Something Wrong with the Children, Emma Tammi's Five Nights at Freddy's, and Gareth Edwards's The Creator were also among such films.

Most surprising: 'Dungeons & Dragons' and 'Saltburn'

X users said that they were surprised by Víctor Erice's Close Your Eyes, Song's Past Lives, Matthew López's Red, White & Royal Blue, Emerald Fennell's Saltburn, and James Mangold's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Yoko Okumura's Unseen, and Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall are also on the list.

Most disappointing: 'Asteroid City' and 'Ant-Man'

It often happens that we look forward to a film for months but eventually, don't take a shine to the end product. Per some X cinephiles, this happened in the case of Ridley Scott's Napoleon, Charlie Day's Fool's Paradise, Asteroid City, and Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool. Some were also unimpressed by Ari Aster's Beau is Afraid and Peyton Reed's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

