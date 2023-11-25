'Pushpa 2': This streaming platform clinches film's OTT rights

By Tanvi Gupta 08:54 pm Nov 25, 202308:54 pm

This is the OTT platform where 'Pushpa 2' will be released post-theatrical run!

As the buzz surrounding Allu Arjun's much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to soar, recent reports suggest a significant shift in the makers' digital streaming plans. This time, Netflix has reportedly bagged the sequel's OTT rights—a shift from Amazon Prime Video, which acquired the first installment for Rs. 30cr. The action drama film is set for release in theaters on August 15, 2024.

Why does this story matter?

The 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 catapulted Arjun to pan-India stardom overnight. Now, with all eyes on its sequel, he is set to return the main lead under Sukumar's direction. Notably, Arjun earned the prestigious National Film Award for his role in the film, marking a historic moment as the first Telugu actor to receive the Best Actor accolade. Meanwhile, reports indicate that the sequel's budget has doubled compared to its predecessor to around Rs. 400cr.

Netflix outbids Prime Video for 'Pushpa 2' rights

OTT Play reported that Mythri Movie Makers, the producer of Pushpa 2, has inked an OTT deal with Netflix. Although Prime Video made a tempting offer for the sequel's streaming rights, the producers demanded a hefty sum. Netflix reportedly shelled out three times more than Prime Video to secure the rights for Pushpa 2. Sukumar is also rumored to receive a share from the OTT deal.

Meet the cast of 'Pushpa 2'

With a stellar cast co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay Ghosh, the sequel promises to be a visual treat. A special song featuring a top female star is also in the works. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who appeared in the first part, is said to have been approached for a sizzling song in the sequel, too. To cater to a wider audience, Pushpa 2 will be dubbed into several new languages besides southern languages and Hindi.

Meanwhile, quick look at Arjun's upcoming projects

While deeply immersed in the filming of Pushpa 2, recent reports hint at Arjun's potential involvement in a new project directed by Boyapati Srinu. The actor-director duo previously joined forces for the 2016 film Sarrainodu. Moreover, Arjun has reportedly ventured into a promising collaboration with renowned director Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Arjun Reddy, Animal) and Bollywood producer and T-Series head Bhushan Kumar for an untitled project. This potentially signifies Arjun's foray into the Hindi film industry.