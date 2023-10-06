Ravi Teja's 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' to release in sign language

By Aikantik Bag

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' to release in Indian Sign Language

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is gearing up for his pan-India release Tiger Nageswara Rao. The action drama is currently in the buzz as the viewers have loved the recently released trailer. The visual extravaganza has reached another milestone by becoming the first Indian film to premiere in Indian sign language. To champion inclusivity, the makers have released a trailer in sign language, too.

A welcoming move for Indian cinema-goers

This is a welcoming move in Indian cinema and will set an example for other films in the future. The film will be helmed by Vamsee and bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal Arts. The cast includes Nupur Sanon, Jisshu Sengupta, Anupam Kher, and Renu Desai, among others. Apart from sign language, the film will be released in five Indian languages—Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.

