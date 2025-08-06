'Riverdale' actor KJ Apa to star in James Stewart biopic
What's the story
KJ Apa, the New Zealand actor known for his role as Archie Andrews in CW's Riverdale, has been cast as Hollywood legend James Stewart in an upcoming biopic titled Jimmy. The film will explore Stewart's life and career, including his time as a combat pilot during World War II. It will also feature Jason Alexander, Max Casella, Sarah Drew, Julian Works, and Jen Lilley.
Actor's statement
Apa's statement regarding the role
Apa expressed his excitement about the role. He told Variety, "I have always been a huge James Stewart fan and feel so honored I get to bring his story to life." He added that he admired Stewart for his "patriotism, integrity, and deep sense of duty." "It is important to me to give back to a country that has given me so much," he said.
Film focus
Film will cover Stewart's career and military service
The film will chronicle Stewart's rise in Hollywood, including his Academy Award-winning performance in The Philadelphia Story. It will also cover his enlistment in the US Army Air Corps as a combat pilot at the start of World War II. Stewart returned to acting after the war, starring in Frank Capra's It's a Wonderful Life in 1946.
Production details
Production details and release date
Stewart's daughter, Kelly Stewart-Harcourt, is an executive producer on the film. She said she was "delighted and excited" that Apa agreed to play her father. The film will begin principal photography in West Cork, Ireland, on September 1 with support from the Screen Ireland Nationwide Fund. Burns & Co. Productions has set a US theatrical release for November 2026.
Director's perspective
Director Aaron Burns on the project
Director and producer Aaron Burns said, "Jimmy Stewart is universally beloved as an actor. He truly embodied the everyman." "As I discovered his real-life story as a World War II military hero, I realized Jimmy's life makes for an amazing movie." "I'm truly honored that Kelly Stewart-Harcourt and the Stewart family have entrusted Burns & Co. to share 'Jimmy' with the world," he added.