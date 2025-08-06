'Riverdale' actor KJ Apa to star in James Stewart biopic

KJ Apa, the New Zealand actor known for his role as Archie Andrews in CW's Riverdale, has been cast as Hollywood legend James Stewart in an upcoming biopic titled Jimmy. The film will explore Stewart's life and career, including his time as a combat pilot during World War II. It will also feature Jason Alexander, Max Casella, Sarah Drew, Julian Works, and Jen Lilley.

Actor's statement Apa's statement regarding the role Apa expressed his excitement about the role. He told Variety, "I have always been a huge James Stewart fan and feel so honored I get to bring his story to life." He added that he admired Stewart for his "patriotism, integrity, and deep sense of duty." "It is important to me to give back to a country that has given me so much," he said.

Film focus Film will cover Stewart's career and military service The film will chronicle Stewart's rise in Hollywood, including his Academy Award-winning performance in The Philadelphia Story. It will also cover his enlistment in the US Army Air Corps as a combat pilot at the start of World War II. Stewart returned to acting after the war, starring in Frank Capra's It's a Wonderful Life in 1946.

Production details Production details and release date Stewart's daughter, Kelly Stewart-Harcourt, is an executive producer on the film. She said she was "delighted and excited" that Apa agreed to play her father. The film will begin principal photography in West Cork, Ireland, on September 1 with support from the Screen Ireland Nationwide Fund. Burns & Co. Productions has set a US theatrical release for November 2026.