Brad Bird's 5 best animated masterpieces ranked

If there is one filmmaker who has truly mastered the art of animation, it is Brad Bird. The Oscar-winning director has a knack for mixing humor, action, and heart in an unforgettable package. From The Incredibles to Ratatouille, Bird has directed some of the best animated movies of all time. Here are five of his animated films that are truly remarkable.

Giant impact 'The Iron Giant' Released in 1999, The Iron Giant is a science fiction film set in the Cold War era. It narrates the tale of a young boy who befriends a giant robot from outer space. Though the film struggled at the box office initially, it gained a cult following due to its strong narrative and emotional depth. The movie's themes of friendship and understanding still resonate with audiences today.

Super Family 'The Incredibles' In 2004, Bird directed The Incredibles, an animated superhero film revolving around a superpowered family trying to lead normal lives. The movie was lauded for its gripping storyline and lively characters. It bagged two Academy Awards and earned over $630 million worldwide. Its success paved the way for a sequel, released after 14 years.

Culinary adventure 'Ratatouille' Ratatouille, which hit theaters in 2007, is about Remy, a rat who wishes to become a chef in Paris. The movie was praised for its unique plot and beautiful animation of French cuisine/culture. It was critically acclaimed and won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film.

Sequel success 'Incredibles 2' Fourteen years after the original film, Bird returned with Incredibles 2. Released in 2018, it continues the story of the superhero family as they take on new challenges while juggling their personal lives. The sequel was well-received by audiences and critics alike, grossing over $1 billion at the global box office.