'Better Call Saul': 5 behind-the-scenes facts you didn't know

The prequel to the acclaimed series Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, has been winning hearts with its intricate storytelling and captivating characters. As the fans get immersed in the world of Jimmy McGill, here are some behind-the-scenes facts that will add to your viewing experience. These will show you the meticulous planning and creativity that went into bringing this legal drama to life.

The actor's preparation Bob Odenkirk's transformation journey Bob Odenkirk underwent intense preparation to play Jimmy McGill so convincingly. Mostly known for his comedic roles before Better Call Saul, Odenkirk took acting lessons to refine his dramatic skills. This commitment enabled him to get into a character that is equal parts funny and intense, and a lot more, and contributed heavily to the success of the show.

Location insights Filming locations in Albuquerque Most of the show is also shot in Albuquerque, New Mexico, which was also the setting for Breaking Bad. The location not only adds continuity between the two shows but also provides the most captivating visuals that elevate the story. Albuquerque's varied terrains and structures contribute significantly to the show's unique feel.

Creator's vision Vince Gilligan's creative influence Vince Gilligan, the co-creator of Better Call Saul, carries his creative vision from Breaking Bad into this prequel. His attention to detail and dedication toward character development are visible throughout the series. Gilligan's influence makes sure that every episode stays on par with the high standards of storytelling while delving into new depths of old characters.

Character development Rhea Seehorn's role evolution Rhea Seehorn's portrayal of Kim Wexler has come a long way. Once a supporting character, Kim has taken center stage in many plotlines, thanks to her complicated relationship with Jimmy McGill. Seehorn's nuanced performance adds layers to Kim's character arc, making her one of television's most intriguing figures.